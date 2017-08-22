CELEBRATING BOTHELL'S NEW MULTIWAY BOULEVARD 22 Aug 2017 07:27

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff



Congratulations to Bothell as they put the finishing touches on the unique multiway boulevard in downtown. It's one of a number of projects that are part of a massive downtown revitalization effort started a little over a decade ago. The boulevard design uses medians to separate through traffic on Bothell Way from local access traffic lanes. People will be able to easily cross between the historic downtown on the east side of Bothell Way and the newly developing west side. A ribbon cutting celebration for the project is planned for August 24.