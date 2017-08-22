Finding homes for local heroes 22 Aug 2017 07:51

Written by Tim Gruver

For the past 15 years, Homes for Heroes has been helping community heroes find their footing in the real estate market all across the country at affordable costs.

Founded in 2002 by Minnesota CEO Ruth Johnson and family members Kacy Mlenar, Helen Johnson, and Mark Micek, Homes for Heroes was founded in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City. It serves firefighters, police officers, teachers, soldiers, healthcare professionals, and emergency medical responders looking to save money buying or renting a home.

Courtesy photoApplicants who sign up online and buy, sell, or refinance their homes receive “Hero Rewards checks” paid for out of the organization’s commissions. These rebates can add up to as much as $1,750 for a $250,000 home and up to $3,500 for a $500,000 home.

As of 2016, Homes for Heroes boasts 2,000 affiliate and lending specialists in 49 U.S. states, including Washington.

Kirkland real estate broker Scott Sullivan has friends and family in all of the professions previously listed and thinks of Homes for Heroes as a way of giving back.

“Some of these people are in desperate need for housing,” Sullivan said. “I think [Homes for Heroes] is a great way to give back to the community and show that we appreciate them.”

Sullivan, who got his start in real estate in Jacksonville, Florida in 2007 during the Great Recession, spent much of his career helping clients work through the tide of foreclosures the recession brought.

Moving to Kirkland in 2016 for his wife’s job at Microsoft, Sullivan began working with Homes for Heroes in December of that year wanting to work in a communal capacity.

“I got tired of the corporate world and wanted to switch to something more entrepreneurial,” Sullivan said. “[Homes for Heroes] is a great way to get to know people.”

Homes in Western Washington do not come cheap. Zillow reports that the the median asking price for a home in Kirkland is $762,035 – the average Woodinville home sells for $769,450. Both stand far higher than the $337,900 median asking price for the state.

According to Sullivan, finding a home for his clients is not easy – many have medical practices and police beats that depend on short commutes.

Porter, a music and technology teacher at Holy Family Parish School was one of the many parents who found a place for herself and her two children.

After months of searching for homes in the surrounding areas, Porter was at a dead end at finding something affordable.

“There were some options but when they would become available they got picked up so quickly,” Porter said. “We were in the running for eight other homes, but often they would want me to make up the difference from the appraisal. I would be putting $20,000 for down payment and another $20,000 to make up for the difference.”

Through word of mouth, Porter eventually connected with Homes for Heroes. Working with Sullivan, she found the two-bedroom, two bath condominium in Kirkland that she and her family now live in.

“The process was easy and the check was beautiful and we’re very thankful for it,” Porter said. “It was a really great experience.”

Porter saved $1,995 on $270,000 from Homes for Heroes.

Sullivan is joined by loan officer Mark Friedrich, who has 26 years of experience as a real estate broker and developer. Two of his sons have military service under their belts – one of which left the marines last year to train as a firefighter.

Friedrich said that Homes for Heroes is not just a good business practice – it’s about strengthening community.

“It goes beyond a business thing, it’s a heart thing,” Friedrich said. “These people form the bedrock of society and we care about that. Who are you gonna call when the boogie man is outside? Not me.”

Sullivan and Friedrich hosted a Homes for Heroes booth at Celebrate Woodinville event last weekend. Visit www.homesforheroes.com for more information.