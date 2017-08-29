14th Annual Woodinville Skateboard Challenge 29 Aug 2017 05:25

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

After 55 days of sunshine local skaters had a full summer’s worth of tricks in their bags and the session got even hotter as skaters of all ages competed for great prize bags and each one had their eye on the sum of $500 total in best trick cash for the day.

Aug. 12th the Rotary Community Skate Park was buzzing with the sound of skate wheels as girls and boys of all ages and abilities warmed up to compete in the 14th Annual Skateboard Challenge. Families lined the lawns with chairs and sun umbrellas setting up for a show of the summer.

Vincent Thomas - winner of the 10 and under division (Photo by: Peter Clancy of Woodinville Bicycle)Music was provided by Woodinville Bicycle and DJ Alex Erstad, local Zumiez manager. Spectators also stopped to watch live art on the graffiti wall by Vermont muralist Brian Glenney and take home original grip art by local LIB Skate Pro Sky Siljeg. This is the third year for the “Stoke in the Park” Live Art Project at this event. It’s a chance for our community to see and appreciate urban alternative art in action.

The Woodinville Skateboard Challenge is a local favorite bringing together local skaters and businesses. Registration for the event was a donation to the Zakes Foundation in memory of local skater Ethan Zakes.

The skate industry along with Woodinville Rotary and Sisters in Action Sports (SAS) truly made this a day to celebrate for our skateboard community.

Thank you to our sponsors who provided prizes.

Congratulations to all who participated. Here are the top three in each division, best trick was awarded and is noted in parenthesis. Rotary members and event coordinator Pam Miller with Rotary Best Trick winner Joel Cendejas (Photo by: Peter Clancy of Woodinville Bicycle)

Ages 10 and under:

1st Vincent Thomas (50 50 no comply)

2nd Luke Rollert

3rd Ryland Johnson

Ages 11-15:

1st Caden Smith

2nd Dylan Cook (BS 50 50 on spoiler)

3rd Axel Glenney

Girls:

1st Lexi Briggs (BS crooked grind)

2nd Vera Glenney

3rd Emma Borden

Ages 16 and up:

1st Joel Cendejas

2nd Oliver Kipnis

3rd Jack Lincoln

Justin DeVong (Switch casper big flip)

Sponsored:

1st Joel Cendejas (FS nollie flip 360)

2nd Oliver Kipnis

3rd Levi Glenney

Best Tricks:

Deep Extension: Ivan Glenney with a Double flip BS disaster revert Sponsored by : Gator Skin

Car: Joel Cendejas with a Nose Manny flip off top Sponsored by: Rotary

Big Rail: Joel Cendejas with a Crook Nollie flip Sponsored by: Zumiez