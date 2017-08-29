Local teen places in National Championship 29 Aug 2017 06:46

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. hosted the 12th Triennial Festival July 18-24, 2017, at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Kentucky. The Pony Club welcomed over 3,000 members, their families, friends, volunteers, and Pony Club leadership from across the country to Kentucky to enjoy competition, learning, and fun.

During the festival, the Pony Club offered Championship competi-tions in seven disciplines; Dressage, Eventing, Show Jumping, Games, Polocrosse, Tetrathlon, and Quiz (non-riding, knowledge based competition). Members compete as part of a team and are judged on riding abilities as well as horse management skills.

(Courtesy photo)Championships, held at locations in the East, Central, or West, bring together hundreds of members each year. All Pony Club Members must qualify to compete at USPC Championships. Championship teams are formed with members from different clubs and centers throughout each Region.

Jasmine Philipp's team won the National Championship for horse management and was third for the Show Jumping team competition. For equitation Jasmine placed seventh overall out of a field of over 200 competitors. Jasmine lives in Woodinville with her parents who own Pony Paradise Rides. She qualified and competed on her mare Iced Mocha.

Gigi Gelfan, a neighbor and friend, was Jasmine's riding coach. Gelfan said, "Jasmine did a phenomenal job training her horse herself and moved up from entry level pony club standing to intermediate (D3) to be able to compete at the [national] championships held in Kentucky."