The snow leopard cub has a name! 29 Aug 2017 06:49

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Nearly 2,500 community members weighed in to name Woodland Park Zoo’s snow leopard cub. Now, the 7-week-old male snow leopard cub has a name: Aibek (EYE–beck), which means long living (will live for many moons).

The name was chosen through online and guest polls and beat out the other two name options: Azat (Ah–zAAt), which means free, and Jakshy (‘Zh’ock–She), which means good. In addition to the online poll, members of the community were invited to attend Wild Asia: Asian Wildlife Conservation Day, on August 12, where they could vote in person and be entered to win a prize (only people who voted on grounds during Wild Asia were eligible to win the prize). The lucky prize winner—Chris Melton of Shoreline, Wash.— will have the opportunity to join a snow leopard staff member for a private, exclusive meet and greet once Aibek is a few months old.

Aibek is the first offspring between mom Helen and dad Dhirin (Did-in), both 12 years old. Helen has had two previous litters with a different mate. Helen and Aibek remain in an off-view maternity den to ensure continual bonding and proper nursing in a quieter setting while staff watch the new family on a closed-circuit monitoring system. Aibek is more mobile and spends most days outside of the den in the indoor bedroom playing with mom. Animal care staff will begin introducing him to solid foods this week.