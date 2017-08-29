Riverview school board talks emergency manuals, school levy prospects 29 Aug 2017 06:53

Written by Tim Gruver

The budget, emergency preparedness, and a donation from the Riverview Educational Foundation were the three topics at large during the Riverview School District’s August 22 meeting.

The Riverview Educational Foundation’s Vice President, Sue Davenport, along with board member Linda Rubin were in attendance Tuesday to present the school board with a $51,000 grant for the new school year.

Founded in 1991 by local community members as a non-profit, volunteer organization, the Riverview Educational Foundation was created to generate financial and community support for Riverview students.

The foundation receives and manages donations raised through its regular fundraising activities such as On Par for Education golfing charity event on Saturday, September 23 at Carnation’s Blue Heron Golf Course.

The board also discussed the new safety initiative that will see emergency handbooks included in every Riverview School District bus by the beginning of the 2017-2018 school year on September 5.

The 11 and a half inch by 11 inch binders are divided into 16 sections and an inch thick. They cover need-to-know instructions for everything from disasters like fire to floods to earthquakes. The handbooks also include the locations of bridges and culverts on their routes in King County in addition to the location of nearby call centers should their radios fail.

“[The binders] cover everything from a bee sting to an earthquake,” said the Riverview School District’s Transportation Supervisor, Sabrina Warren. “Even though we train our drivers for every possible situation, sometimes we panic.”

According to superintendent and Secretary of the Board, Dr. Anthony Smith, the initiative was created akin to having a reference manual on hand for drivers caught in the middle of disasters on isolated highways.

“Let’s say there was a massive earthquake and you were stranded on [Tolt Highland Road] near Carnation,” Smith said. “Our bus drivers are trained for every situation, but it’s good to have a reference guide when you’re in the middle of nowhere.”

Over 1,800 people in the city of Carnation conduct regular drills that include school age kids living downstream from the Tolt River Dam. Sirens and warning systems are in place to sound the alarm, if needed.