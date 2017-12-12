Editor's Expeditions - Silvertips 12 Dec 2017 06:32

Written by Kristen Hamilton

My family and I took to the ice for this exploration…the ice at Xfinity Arena to see the Everett Silvertips Hockey Club that is. We saw the Silvertips in action against the Spokane Chiefs on November 24 to extend the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Although we scored a box suite for the occasion, there did not seem to be a bad seat in the house. The complex holds about 8,300 people, which is a really great size space to see all the action easily. There are many food and beverage options throughout the arena, and there were many families enjoying the game. Attending a hockey game in person far exceeds the experience of watching a game on television. The speed, grace and agility of these great athletes is much more obvious seeing them in person. The Silvertips play an exciting brand of hockey, and the organization works hard to get the crowd fired up!

We arrived early to see the teams warm up on the ice and get a feel for the game. The Silvertips are members of the U.S. Division in the Western Conference of the Western Hockey League (WHL). There are five teams in that conference and a total of 20 teams in the WHL. All of the other conference teams hail from Canada. Both teams played great with a lot of action (and penalties) with the Tips coming away as victors at the end 4-1.

Per usual a sporting event wouldn’t be complete without a great mascot and theirs is a silvertip bear named Lincoln who did a great job of entertaining the crowd. Oh and the music on the PA system between plays always makes games that much more entertaining.

Before the game we had dinner at the Scuttlebutt Brewing Company and enjoyed a casual meal that was reasonably priced. The place was packed so I was glad we had reservations for our group of eight. If you are not very familiar with Everett (like us), I would recommend using Google Maps as the restaurant is on the waterfront and can be a little difficult to find as it was on this dark and rainy night.

I definitely recommend heading to a game this winter. It is a great night out. I noticed on their website that the Everett Silvertips are offering a great Stocking Stuffer Pack with four tickets to any game and a hat at the team store for only $50. What a great value in this day and age! Visit http://everettsilvertips.com/ for tickets and more information.

Photos Courtesy Chris Mast/Everett Silvertips