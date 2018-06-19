A New Way of Wine Tasting 19 Jun 2018 07:44

Written by Kristen Hamilton

I was invited to an event recently to check out a new product called the Savor Seattle Wine Passport. Those who know me know I like wine, and I enjoy going to a tasting occasionally so it sounded like it was right up my alley.

The event was at the Woodhouse Wine Estate Venue right off of Woodinville-Redmond Road in Woodinville. I must say that I really liked the place! It’s essentially a warehouse that has been dolled up with elegant chandeliers that provide a bit of ambiance. There is a long bar to collect your beverage (we particularly liked the Kennedy Shah Reserve Riesling) and the overall feel to the place is spacious and comfortable. Luckily, it was also a nice evening. The garage door was open to the parking lot/patio area complete with bistro tables where I met up with our event host.

Angela Shen, CEO of Savor Seattle, was clearly pleased with the turnout and happy to give me a few minutes of her time to talk about the Savor Seattle Wine Passport.

The passport is a phone app that is something of a “wine tasting assistant” that according to Shen,“ takes the guesswork out of choosing which wineries to visit.”

According to Shen after careful research, 25 of the best wineries in Woodinville and Seattle were selected to be a part of this project. These include some of the most iconic wineries as well as a few specialty ones that are a real treat once discovered. As Shen says, “The passport covers the gamut [of wineries].”

Your wine passport allows you tasting access to 10 of those wineries plus $50 in Lyft credit if you want to have someone else do the chauffeuring. The cost of the passport is $59.99. Considering most wineries presently charge at least $10 for a tasting this is a really good deal especially with the added Lyft credits.

The passport can be used over the course of a year. “We are giving people flexibility to visit wineries at their own pace and schedule,” Shen added.

The exclusive winery partners include: Alexandria Nicole, Basel Cellars, Charles Smith, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Cloudlift Cellars, Columbia Winery, Cougar Crest Winery, DeLille Carriage House, Fidelitas, Full Pull, J Bookwalter, Market Vineyards, Martedi Winery, Novelty Hill Januik, Obelisco Winery, Patterson Cellars, Sous Sol, Sparkman Cellars, Structure Cellars, Tertulia Cellars, Tsillan Cellars, Warr-King Wines, White Heron, Wilridge Winery/Sky River, and of course our gracious host venue Woodhouse Wine Estates.

This is the first of three tasting passports that Savor Seattle is planning to launch in 2018.

The Wine Passport isn’t Savor Seattle’s first product. According to Shen, they have been in business for 11 years with upwards of 35 employees during the busy season. The company got its start by offering guided food, wine and tasting tours for small groups. A signature tour they offer is to Pike Place Market that involves a tour, tasting and learning about the history and culture that is the Market.

Shen said, “If you are a foodie, you will love our tours.” In addition to the Pike Place tour, she referenced their gourmet tours in the city and an awesome getaway they offer to San Juan Island with kayaking. The nine-day Heart of Italy Tour sounded like one that would be right up my alley!

To learn more about the Savor Seattle Wine Passport or the Food Tours, visit savorseattletours.com.