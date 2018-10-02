Woodinville Rep presents 02 Oct 2018 08:28

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

The Woodinville Repertory Theatre will open its final show of its 20th season on Oct. 5 with “The Foreigner,” one of Larry Shue’s best-known and funniest comedies.

“The Foreigner” centers around Charlie Baker, a London proof reader by day and a boring husband by night. Left by an English army sergeant buddy at a rural Georgia fishing lodge, Charlie adopts the persona of a foreigner who doesn’t understand English. When others begin to speak freely around him, he not only becomes privy to secrets both dangerous and frivolous, he also uncovers an adventurous extrovert within himself.

“The Foreigner” runs weekends through Oct. 28. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at www.woodinvillerep.org/tickets or at the door. The theater produces its shows at Denali Slab Studio, 16120 Woodinville-Redmond Rd., NE, Suite 12 in Woodinville.

Shue’s comedy, which opened off-Broadway in New York in 1984, won two Obie awards and ran for 686 performances. It has remained consistently popular ever since, along with Shue’s “The Nerd,” which the Woodinville Rep performed to delighted audiences in 2017.

The local theater company also announced its 2019 season with three plays, leading off with “The Mousetrap,” an Agatha Christie murder mystery that has never stopped playing in London since its 1952 premier.

Season tickets for the Rep’s 2019 season are available now on the Rep’s website. Price is $50 for a ticket to all three shows. ( http://www.woodinvillerep.org/coming-soon/

“The Mousetrap” surprised everyone, especially Christie, with its success. She thought it might run for 14 months. It is now the longest-running play in history. The Rep hopes you won’t reveal the last and most surprising of the show’s many plot twists and turns. Weekends starting March 1, 2019.

Next up is the American classic “Crimes of the Heart,” Beth Henley’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play. It’s Southern, warm-hearted, irreverent, zany and brilliantly imaginative. Weekends starting May 17, 2019.

The season’s finale is Ken Ludwig’s screwball comedy “Lend Me a Tenor,” winner of two Tony awards and four Drama Desk awards in 1989. The show describes the antics surrounding a great Italian tenor’s arrival for a gala performance in Cleveland. Weekends starting Oct. 4, 2019.