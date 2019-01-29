Secret Snowshoe Adventure 29 Jan 2019 06:28

Written by ROSE MARIE GAI

The winter season is upon us. We can either stay inside and hibernate, or go out and embrace it. If you prefer the latter, fitness instructor and outdoor enthusiast, Sara Graham, reveals a personal favorite snowshoeing hike.

"I chose Rock Ridge Trail because this was a trail that I stumbled upon while looking for another hike in Lake Wenatchee State Park. "

Sara explains that part of the allure of this hike is that it is little known to the public. "Often we are the only car in the parking lot, meaning that we are the only ones on the trail." Rock Ridge Trail has more to offer than just a solitary commune with nature. Washington State Parks Commission describe this trail as 3.8 miles which traverses a low ridge providing nice views of the valley.

Sara Graham showshoeing (Courtesy photo) In addition to the views, Sara gives this hike high marks for the well-marked trail, "Follow the green circles nailed on the trees. You cannot get lost!"

Rock Ridge is a loop trail. Sara likes to hike the route clockwise, "The trail veers left at the one mile mark then heads uphill." The reward for your uphill trek is a giant erratic rock. "There is a ladder leaning on the rock and from a distance it looks like a snow-covered cabin," Sara muses with a smile. "It is a great photo opportunity."

The 3.8 mile loop takes two to three hours to complete.

After your snowshoeing trek, Sara advises a treat at the Midway Village and Grocery located half a mile from Chiwawa Sno-Park. "They have great coffee, hot chocolate and ice cream."

What to Bring:

Sno-Park Permit and Daily Discover Pass. You can buy online or self-register within the state park area.

Snowshoes: You can rent at Eastside Ski and Sport (Woodinville business), REI or the Plain Hardware Store in Plain which is five miles from Chiwawa State Park.

Poles

Waterproof boots

Gloves and hat

First aid kit

Water and a snack

Camera

How To Get There:

Take U.S. Highway 2 to left on WA- 207 N. towards lake Wenatchee. Continue 4.3 miles and veer slight right onto Chiwawa Loop Road. Proceed 1.3 miles and Chiwawa Sno- Park will be on your left. Rock Ridge Trail is in Chiwawa Sno-Park.

Check out Sara Grahams website: trailcrossings.com.

Note: Sara is also the trusted delivery driver for The Woodinville Weekly.