Smolowitz makes his film project decisions with a certain charming verve of personal satisfaction mixed with a meticulously studied understanding. “I choose projects I’m excited about… these movies can make a difference,” he said. Smolowitz believes that right now something daring is happening. If you screen more students for success, you’re going to find more students capable of success. “We’re really at a crossroads right now,” said Smolowitz. The opportunities, and ways kids are deemed special is changing.



“The G Word” will be in its filming stage through the summer before moving into a six-to-nine month editing process. Smolowitz is hoping for a 2020 release. Given his vast swath of success, it will likely make its way through the film festival circuit and, ideally, back to the Northshore School District for a screening.

