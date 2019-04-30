There is nary a soul that hears the sing-song chime of “Mamma Mia!” and doesn’t—at least internally—follow up with “… and here I go again!” Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus’ Mamma Mia! is the jukebox musical written by British playwright Catherine Johnson. Andersson and Ulvaeus were both members of the ‘70s Swedish pop sensation, ABBA. The show, which premiered at the end of last century, had a resurgence in popularity when Meryl Streep and company took what was for the stage to the cinema in 2008. Now, the fictional Greek island of Kalokairi sails into Woodinville to provide itself as the backdrop for this modern classic.



Woodinville High School Theatre Company is putting on the production of the musical Mamma Mia and the students and faculty are thrilled. The Puget Sound region has always had a heavy appreciation for performance arts, yet to hear the experiences that have driven a younger generation to stage act are reminders of the importance of art, being present, and having genuine experiences. Mesgana Teklu, who is a senior who will be playing Donna, shared that when she went to her first show, she had an indescribable feeling, something almost magical, and it was a feeling she wanted to be immersed in all the time. Teklu said, “Being a performer, you hold the key to this realm and you have the ability to share this gift with your audience. That is where my passion for the theatre came from. I craved to possess this superpower and I want to be able to share it with the world. I have continually been practicing, studying, and performing to be able to reach that point in my life so that, one day, I can instill this passion into others.”

