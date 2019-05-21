Where's Sara? - Poo Poo Point 21 May 2019 06:32

Written by Sara Graham

There is no poo pooing the hike to Poo Poo Point on Tiger Mountain in Issaquah no matter which direction you hike it. If you are looking for a legit hike close to Woodinville that the whole family can enjoy, then Poo Poo Point is just the ticket.



There are two trail heads you can start from, both located off exit 17 on I-90 just a 30 minute drive from the Woodinville Park and Ride. The first trail head starts at Issaquah High School. It is a 7.2 mile round trip to the north landing area of Poo Poo Point. The other trail head is the Chirico Trail which starts 3 miles past the high school, off Issaquah-Hobart road. It is 3.8 miles round trip. Both are challenging – the high school route is longer but the Chirico Trail is steeper.



Sara on Poo Poo Point (Courtesy photo)

My daughter suggested I combine the two hikes. So crazily I decided to give it a try. It turned out to be a 4 hour, 11 mile tour of Tiger Mountain! Starting at the Issaquah HS trail head I luckily got one of the 5 parking spaces in front of the trail (the overflow is at the high school parking lot). The trail is well marked with signs to Poo Poo Point. The only tricky spot on the trail is at the 3 mile mark where you come to a 3-way junction- stay to the right following sign to Poo Poo Point .5 miles. The trail descends a little bit fooling you to think you missed the point but keep walking another half mile and you'll reach a restroom and then you'll see the North Landing area of Poo Poo Point. Great place to take a break and eat a snack-If you're lucky the para-gliders will be out spreading their chutes like wings, and soaring like large pterodactyls above Issaquah.



It's thrilling to watch! I was fortunate to meet Todd, a flight instructor from Air Squared Paragliding. He tried to talk me into “taking the leap”, maybe in the future I'll try it.



I continued my hike up and over the point and onto the Chirico trail down (doing the trail in reverse). I came across another paragliding takeoff area called the South Landing – make sure you don't miss it – it has amazing views of Mount Rainier on a clear day. Taking the Chirico trail down I passed a stream of hikers in colorful Patagonia clothing on their way up -everyone looked tired but excited to reach the top.. I gave them a few words of encouragement ‘you’re almost there!” The trail was steep but I was using trekking poles which made it easier on my knees. The large stone steps built into the hill giving me the feeling I was on the Great Wall of China and made it easier to go up and down.



At the bottom of the trail I took a quick break not wasting any time, then turned around and headed back up the way I came. I retraced my path up and over Poo Poo point again and back to my car – mission accomplished! I then headed to the Krispy Kreme donut shop for a post hike treat, mmm delicious!



Whether you do the 7.2, the 3.8 or the 11 mile up and over route you'll think it well worth it- Enjoy! Check out Trailcrossings.com for more photos.



Trip Details: No parking pass required

High School trail: 7.2 mile round trip 1858 Feet Elevation

Chirico trail: 3.8 mile round trip 1760 Feet Elevation

Directions to both trail heads are on Google

Map: Green Trails 204S Tiger Mountain