Woodinville Graduate Completes Eagle Scout Project for Local Horse Rescue 02 Jul 2019 05:54

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Zeke Almond, a 2019 graduate of Woodinville High School, completed his Eagle Scout Project on June 23rd, 2019 at Save a Forgotten Equine (SAFE) Horse Rescue in Redmond, WA. Zeke designed and built a storage shelter to house tools and equipment at SAFE’s 11.2 acre farm. Zeke is a member of troop 525 and has lived in Woodinville with his family since 2016. The Almond family donated the materials to make this project happen. Zeke built portions of the shed at his home in Woodinville before erecting the structure on site at SAFE. From beginning to end the construction on site took a week.



Zeke Almond and Jeanne Stine (Courtesy photo)

Eagle Scouts are required to demonstrate leadership through the planning and implementation of their Eagle Scout Project. Zeke conferred with family friends Garrett Fisher and Aiden Urey. He created supply lists and purchased materials. Finally, he worked with his parents, Deanna and Russ Almond, and his younger brother, Jason Almond to complete the project. Zeke and his family prepared the site by leveling it and laying foundation rock to provide drainage. Then they framed the small storage unit and put the roof on. The finishing touches included cheery red painted siding, functional windows, and a weather proof door with windows.



Jeanne Stine, Facilities Lead at SAFE, worked closely with Zeke and his family to oversee the project. Stine shared her praise of the Almonds stating, “The family was a joy to have onsite. They were respectful of the horses and activities going on. They really wanted to build something nice for us, something special. That is over the top, they exceeded my expectations. I feel like they filled it with good vibes. Zeke even insisted on the door with the windows, to provide volunteers better light.”



Zeke will be attending Brigham Young University- Idaho to study Architecture in the fall. His project demonstrated his aptitude and enthusiasm for building. Stine shared her gratitude, “Thank you, Zeke, from all of the volunteers and horses at SAFE.”