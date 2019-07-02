While most of the work SVO is doing right now is in the southern end of Seattle where the concentration of homeless is the highest, there is a growing need here on the north. “I would love to see the people of Woodinville come together to help establish this program… Woodinville is filled with so many positive, caring, and intelligent people I have no doubt that together we make this project really sing. And what is so cool is that it does not just help the pets, it helps their people, and the public health of our city,” said Ekstrom.



On July 5th, SVO is partnering with St. Vincent de Paul to provide veterinary care to their homeless clients. This is the launch date of the collaboration between the two. SVO is hoping to be able to visit monthly to provide regular, reliable, and low-stress veterinary services to pets and their families. Last month, SVO received a generous grant from the Seattle Foundation, specifically to serve homeless individuals. There is a focus on youth and over the course of this summer, SVO is looking forward to establishing partnerships with other organizations already doing this wonderful work. A few already on the list include the Recovery Café, Real Change, and Urban Rest Stop. SVO is hoping local organizations serving this population will reach out to connect to see how SVO can help their existing clientele.

