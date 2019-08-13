So he took it up to the house to show his dad what he’d found.



“Luke had been plowing the field a good share of the day — that field was pretty rocky — it had been rocked and rocked over the years. I didn’t think he was making enough progress because he kept stopping and picking rocks trying to do a very thorough job,” Kole said. “I told him to leave some of the little stuff or he’d never get through the field. It was a half hour later Sonia and I were just sitting down at the dinner table and Luke came to the window of the house and showed us what looked like a bone. We had found some pretty big cow bones out in the field, but not as big as the bone he was holding. It was a good thing he was plowing, because really, I might have left it in the furrow — probably would’ve pushed it back in the dirt with the tire.”



This Native American pedestal was found a short distance from the dig site. Bob Kirkpatrick/EastSide Media Corp