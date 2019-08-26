McGowan says her experience dealing with the issue tells her otherwise.



“That’s not the case. Many people are one missed paycheck or emergency away from losing their homes,” she said. “Some have faced health challenges or have untreated mental illness. Our crisis response system doesn’t have enough shelter beds or housing resources, so thousands of people in our region are forced to sleep in cars, tents, and on our streets. That is unacceptable and we are working to change that.”

