Peach Pie Contest 03 Sep 2019 05:11

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Bob Geise is the winner of the Woodinville Farmers Market Peach Pie contest held on Saturday, Aug. 24. Bob went home with $50 in Market Bucks, a $50 gift card to Heritage Restaurant & Bar, and a custom Woodinville Farmers Market apron. Amazingly it was the first peach pie he'd ever baked! Pictured in the photo with Bob from left are Rachel Best Campbell, Breanna Beike, Susan Webster and Woodinville Mayor Elaine Cook. Courtesy photo/Woodinville Farmers Market