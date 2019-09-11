In search of a Guiness world recordIn search of a Guiness world recordBy Bob Kirkpatrick 11 Sep 2019 04:22

Would be contestants help crews with Hasbro and the OneRedmond Foundation test out the 20-foot diameter Simon game board Friday, Sept. 6. Bob Kirkpatrick/The Woodinville Weekly

REDMOND — The Redmond Downtown Park Pavilion will be a buzz with excitement as OneRedmond hosts the world’s largest Simon Tournament Sept. 13 and 14.More than 30 teams of eight will attempt to set a world record for the largest electronic game as they test their skills replicating random sequences of lights and sound on a 20-foot diameter platform. The top six teams each evening will move on to compete in a final round to determine nightly winners.“We’re calling it the largest memory game for the Guinness Book of World Records,” said Executive Director of OneRedmond Kristina Hudson. “The goal is to have a lot of fun and bring some creativity and flare to Redmond.”OneRedmond Foundation is three city entities wrapped in one; an Economic Development Enterprise, Chamber of Commerce and Public Foundation designed to make Redmond, ‘a vibrant and desirable place to live, work and play.’ Hudson said the mission of the Foundation is to activate the streets of the city and, “really give some soul to the Eastside.” And that is her inspiration for the event next weekend.“When I was looking for a project to do, I wanted to bring creativity, innovation and fun altogether, so I got a hold of the people at Hasbro (who bought Milton Bradley, the original manufacturer of Simon). I have worked with them in my previous life working with interactive video games and they were pretty excited about the idea.”Crews from Hasbro and OneRedmond got together Saturday to test the unit that can hold up to 20 people at a time, make sure all the kinks were worked out before the tournament next weekend, and to ‘drive some excitement for the event.’“We’re thrilled with how much fun it’s going to bring to the people who live here, and for those who’ll be coming here for the event,” Hudson said. “Were expecting a large crowd – it’s going to be a lot of fun.”Six team spots still need to be filled. If interested, visit www.worldslargestsimon.eventbrite.com and sign up.