Local Architect Eric Gedney Designs the HGTV Dream Home 2018 05 Dec 2017 08:59

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Eric Gedney Architect is the proud architect of the HGTV® Dream Home 2018.

The Gig Harbor home was built in 1970s and is situated on Henderson Bay. The home has been remodeled to take full advantage of the sweeping view of Puget Sound. “By moving the second-floor stairs from the main living space to back of the house, it opened up the flow to create a true great room.

Photos© 2017 Scripps Networks LLC. Used with permission; all rights reservedAdditionally, we exposed the cathedral ceiling in the kitchen which bathed the house with natural light,” explained Eric Gedney, Architect.

“As we searched for an architect to reimagine our HGTV Dream Home 2018, it didn’t take us long to settle on Eric Gedney. When we do a home remodeling project for television, it’s important for us to maintain the vernacular true to the area, while incorporating the ‘wow’ factor our viewers have come to expect. Eric has a remarkable grasp for unlocking a house’s hidden potential and for providing a custom client-focused approach. Our HGTV Dream Home in Gig Harbor is a show-stopper with flow and function that will delight its lucky winner for years to come,”said Ron Feinbaum, General Manager of HGTV Home Promotions.

The HGTV Dream Home 2018 will be given away to a lucky winner next spring. Sweepstakes starts at 9 a.m. ET on 12/27/17 and ends at 5 p.m. ET on 2/16/18. Odds of winning depend on number of entries received. For full official rules, visit HGTV.com/HGTVDreamHome or send a self-addressed stamped envelope to “HGTV Dream Home Giveaway” – RR, P.O. Box 53013 Knoxville, TN 37950.

Main Sponsor: Scripps Networks, LLC d/b/a Home & Garden Television.

More information can be found at HGTV.com/HGTVDreamHome.

Eric Gedney Architect is known for stunning and accessible remodels of craftsman and classic homes in Seattle. Eric works from his home studio in a lake community near Woodinville, Washington. To learn more, visit egedney.com