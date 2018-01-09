Menu
  • New Exhibit in the Hangar at Town Square Featuring Northshore Students' Photography

  • Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff
Architecture 1st Knittel  TraditionalBW 1stNeumann
 
 
The City of Kenmore will be displaying a "Northshore Exclusive" exhibit in the Hangar, 6728 NE 181st Street, featuring work from the 2017 Washington State High School Photography Competition. After being on display at the Tacoma Art Museum and the Seattle Art Museum, Kenmore is proud to present the winning photography of Inglemoor, Bothell, and Woodinville High School students from January 9 through March 1.
 

