21 Acres Manager Earns Green Building Recognition 16 Jan 2018 05:55

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Melissa Sokolowsky, 21 Acres’ Facility Manager, has joined an elite group of the world’s top sustainable building professionals, earning her LEED Green Associate credential from the United State Green Building Council (USGBC). LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is a rating system developed by the USGBC to evaluate the environmental performance of a building and encourage market transformation toward sustainable design. The 21 Acres Center, located on the campus in Woodinville, is a LEED Platinum certified building, the highest awarded through USGBC.

Sokolowsky holds a degree in Energy Management and is currently enrolled in South Seattle College’s Sustainable Building Technology Bachelor of Applied Science program. As Facility Manager at 21 Acres, she is committed to ensure the building and its related bio-systems operate as efficiently as possible with the utmost focus on sustainability. "My goal," says Sokolowsky, "is to build community to learn together how the built environment can work in harmony with nature, to everyone’s benefit."