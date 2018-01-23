North Creek DECA Students Succeed at First-Ever Competition 23 Jan 2018 06:01

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

On January 5th in Bellevue, WA the North Creek High School DECA students participated in their first-ever competition at Washington DECA’s Area 3 Competition, held at the Meydenbauer Center. In all, 12 high schools participated, including North Creek, Inglemoor, Woodinville, Bothell, Mercer Island, Juanita, Eastside Catholic, Eastlake, Cedarcrest, Redmond, and Overlake.

(Photo by Charmaine Yabut)North Creek DECA students have worked hard to prepare for competition this year; not only in the classroom, but also by participating in workshops and other competition-prep activities. As a result, 18 North Creek High School students advanced to the State Competition, to be held in Bellevue March 1-3. There, students will have an opportunity to advance to DECA’s International Career Development Conference April 21-24 in Atlanta, Georgia.

DECA is an association of marketing students focused on preparing emerging leaders for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, management, and entrepreneurship. There are over 215,000 high school DECA members from 3,500 schools throughout the world.