Master plan approved to guide UW Bothell / Cascadia College campus development 23 Jan 2018 06:10

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

The University of Washington Bothell and Cascadia College now have a new campus master plan to help guide development of the campus for the next 20 years.

The Cascadia College Board of Trustees approved the plan Jan. 17, following the approval by the UW Board of Regents Jan. 11. The Bothell City Council approved the plan Nov. 14, 2017.

Illustration of what a Beardslee Commons might look like is courtesy of Mahlum Architects Inc.The plan is the result of more than a year of work by the two institutions in collaboration with the city, neighbors and other community members. The plan addresses building, parking and housing needs along with environmental impacts in a document that directs how the campus would change over time.

UW Bothell Chancellor Wolf Yeigh said final approval of the master plan is a milestone in the history of the campus — and one that points toward its continued success in the future.

“This is a prime example of the long-term planning and collaboration that makes it possible for UW Bothell to offer students access to an excellent UW education. We’re proud of our partnership with Cascadia College and appreciate the engagement of our immediate neighbors and the city of Bothell,” Yeigh said.

Cascadia College President Eric Murray added, “The master plan represents a significant investment in our students and our community, and allows us to fulfill our commitment to prepare individuals for careers that strengthen our local economy. It has been a privilege for Cascadia to work closely with UW Bothell, the city, and our neighbors to help shape the campus, and we look forward to continuing those relationships.”

Long-term plans call for redeveloping the current Husky Village campus housing into "Beardslee Commons," a new front door to the campus that could include transit-oriented retail, housing and academic functions along Beardslee Boulevard.

While the 58 acres of restored wetlands will be preserved, density would be increased across the 74-acre developed area of the campus. The number of students also would grow to the 10,000 fulltime equivalent (FTE) students as originally envisioned by the Legislature (6,000 at UW Bothell and 4,000 at Cascadia College). The campus currently has 5,669 students at UW Bothell and 2,947 at Cascadia College.

Housing on campus, currently at nearly 300 apartment beds, could grow to between 600 and 1,200 beds in a mix of traditional and apartment housing. The number of parking stalls could increase from the current 2,500 to 4,200.

See https://www.uwb.edu/campusplanning/master-plan to view new master plan.