Ready, Set, Grow – A Grange Community Program, February 7 30 Jan 2018 08:49

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Are you anxious to get back to your garden? Get a head start on your spring planting by attending the next Sammamish Valley Grange Community Program. Learn new tips, access our community resources, and get your questions answered. “Ready, Set, Grow” is the topic for the Wednesday, February 7th program beginning at 7 p.m. at the Grange Hall in Woodinville.

All aspects related to getting your garden ready for spring will be covered—whether you're planting veggies, herbs, or flowers—including: location, soil testing and preparation, crop rotation and planting practices, watering, and more. Among our featured speakers will be a Washington State Extension Master Gardener, as well as other area experts. We're hoping attendees will be interested in discussing starting a seed sharing and/or collection effort in the Sammamish Valley. The new Grange Resource Library will also be open; peruse and check out a book to take with you.

In tradition and service to the broader community, the Sammamish Valley Grange, located at 14654 148th Ave. NE, Woodinville, presents these monthly programs free to the general public. By working to improve the rural nature of the Sammamish Valley, the Grange shares its mission through educational outreach and neighborly engagement. For more information, please contact Tom Quigley, Grange Master, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .