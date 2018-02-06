AMC 8 School Merit Roll 06 Feb 2018 06:35

Northshore Middle School Math Club participated in AMC 8 and earned their school AMC 8's School Merit Roll title! A special shout out to Sri Varshitha Pinnaka and Yash Mathur for placing in the top 1% nationally, earning themselves AMC 8's Distinguished Honor Roll titles! Another special shout out to Satvik Kabbur and Justin Chae for placing in the top 5% nationally, earning themselves AMC 8's Honor Roll titles!

L-R: Justin Chae, Yash Mathur, Satvik Kabbur, and Sri Varshitha Pinnaka (Photo by Helen Tudor) Congratulations to Northshore Middle School and ALL students who participated in AMC 8!

AMC stands for American Mathematics Competitions. AMC is put together by the Mathematical Association of America (MAA). The MAA AMC program leads the nation in strengthening the mathematical capabilities of the next generation of problem-solvers. Through classroom resources and friendly competition, the MAA AMC program helps America's educators identify talent and foster a love of mathematics. The MAA AMC program positively impacts the analytical skills needed for future careers in an innovative society.

In 1950, the first Mathematical Contest, sponsored by the New York Metropolitan Section of the Mathematics Association of America, took place. It was given in approximately 200 schools to around 6,000 students in the New York area only. Today, the competition has grown to over 350,000 students participating annually, in over 6,000 schools.

To learn more about MAA AMC program and register your school's math club for next year's competition, visit: https://www.maa.org/math-competitions/faqs