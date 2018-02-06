Become a Community Emergency Response Team Member 06 Feb 2018 07:19

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

A regional Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is an organization of volunteer emergency workers who have received specific training in basic disaster response skills with the intent of supplementing existing emergency responders in the event of a major disaster. Following a major disaster, local fire, medical, police, city, and other first responders may not be able to meet the demand for their services. Residents and visitors to our community may need to rely on each other for help in order to meet their immediate life-sustaining needs.

(Courtesy photo) The Northshore Emergency Management Coalition is hosting a CERT training program February 8 through March 24 that will cover local hazards, basic disaster preparedness and provides hands-on training that includes fire safety, light search and rescue, and disaster medical operations. During actual emergencies in the cities of Kenmore and Lake Forest Park, CERT volunteers may be called upon to assist city staff and other partner agencies in performing a wide variety of tasks to help our community respond and recover.

The CERT training program begins on February 8 and will be on Thursday evenings from 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. with the final disaster simulation on Saturday, March 24. Sessions will take place at the Northshore Fire Department, 7220 NE 181st Street in Kenmore.

To learn more or register, contact Carl Lunak, Emergency Manager, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or 425-354-1744.