Getting Around the Eastside in the Good 'Ol Days 13 Feb 2018 06:11

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

"Getting Around the Eastside in the Good 'Ol Days" may be a topic just as timely 100 years ago as it is today, given the current state of I-405 traffic. It's the subject on Saturday, Feb. 17, when speaker Jane Morton appears at Brightwater Education Center (22505 WA-9, Woodinville, WA 98072) at 10 a.m.

Morton will be speaking as part of the free to the public community programs offered monthly by the Woodinville Heritage Society from 10-11:30 a.m. Refreshments are available.

Just in case you ever wondered how local settlers got through the forests from the logging settlement of Woodinville to the metropolis of Bellevue to visit Uncle Joe, Morton has the answers. She will highlight the passenger trains and steamboats that connected Seattle to Eastside settlements, and she'll explain the Lake Washington Shipyards founded in 1907 by John Anderson, who also operated a small fleet of ferry boats that carried passengers around the lake.

As education coordinator for the Eastside Heritage Center in Bellevue, Morton shares the center's commitment to preserving the history of Eastside communities. She is a retired Bellevue teacher and has lived on the Eastside for 45 years.