Swamp Lantern Festival 13 Mar 2018 06:45

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Celebrate the coming of spring at Adopt A Stream Foundation’s Swamp Lantern Festival 10 a.m.-4.p.m. (last admission at 3 p.m.), Thursdays through Sundays between March 15 and April 22. It’s happening at the Northwest Stream Center in Snohomish County’s Mc Collum Park (600 – 128th Street SE, Everett WA 98208).

Advance reservations required by calling 425-316-8592. Admission rates: adults over 18 -$7, seniors - $6, students -$5, EBT cardholders -$3, children under 5 –free; Adopt A Stream Foundation Members free. Sorry, no dogs are allowed.

The featured attraction is a very large expanse of the first spring flowers of the Pacific Northwest.

Getting to the “swamp lanterns” is an adventure. You will stroll past a unique Trout Stream Exhibit onto an Elevated Nature Walk that is just above the forest floor and surrounding wetlands. The 1/2 mile-long route is baby carriage and wheel chair accessible. It winds through duck ponds and cedar groves, past a salmon stream, and through four varieties of wetlands. Rest stops are located at strategic viewpoints. During the Swamp Lantern Festival, many other native flowers will begin to bloom making the Northwest Stream Center a “must see” place for everyone who enjoys blooms of spring.

Unlike many outdoor venues, the Northwest Stream Center will limit the number of Swamp Lantern Festival goers to no more than 30 per half-hour ensuring a delightful and uncrowded outdoor experience. Most Northwest Stream Center visitors spend over an hour on the Nature Walk enjoying the views and gathering knowledge about stream and wetland ecology from interpretive signs. Be sure to call 425-316-8592 to reserve your preferred date and time. http://www.streamkeeper.org