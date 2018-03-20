NSD Foundation 2018 Innovative Educator of the Year-Dana Plant 20 Mar 2018 07:52

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Dana Plant, a First Grade Teacher at Kenmore Elementary School, Brier Resident and Northshore School District (NSD) parent has been named the Northshore Schools Foundation's 2018 Innovative Educator of the Year. Plant began teaching in the district in 1992 and has taught elementary grades Kindergarten through third grade at Arrowhead and Woodin in addition to Kenmore Elementary.

(Courtesy photo)Plant is a two-time Northshore Schools Foundation Innovative Classroom Grant recipient, receiving funding for the development of a Discovery Garden and the development of a S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology. Engineering, Art and Math) Classroom. Plant has a passion for Outdoor and Environmental education with a twist towards problem-based learning.

“If I was to profess my passion for outdoor environmental education I would highlight the depth and breadth of data and studies linking outdoor education with higher student achievement, engagement, better health, and connecting kids with real world issues. In addition, outdoor education inspires, encourages, and provides opportunities to practice 21st century skills like investigating, analyzing, reasoning, interpreting, and critical thinking,” said Plant.

As the 2018 recipient of this award, Plant will receive $1000 for the continued development of innovative programing in her classroom thanks to PEMCO Insurance funding.

Plant will be featured at the Northshore Schools Foundation Annual All In for Kids Breakfast and Lunch Event to be held on April 24, 2018.