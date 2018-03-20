A Community That Paints Together...Stays Together 20 Mar 2018 08:21

Written by Elaine Cook

Almost 300 people in the community showed up at the Carol Edwards Center last Saturday to help paint two murals that will be installed under the train trestle in just a few weeks. Nearly half of those that painted were small children. The city invited the community to contribute to these pieces of public art, in what will become one of many community building projects in Woodinville. The murals depicted two distinct, yet equally revered characteristics of Woodinville - The Sammamish Valley and the wine industry. One of the murals highlights the beauty of the poplar trees along the Sammamish River, and the other depicts the modernization of wine, beer and spirits production.

(Photo by Lauren Broudy Thompson)Painters were outfitted in red, yellow, orange and green smocks, handed little cups of paint, a giant paintbrush, and a little bit of instruction. Groups of folks signed up to come as a family or neighborhood, and others dropped by to see what the excitement was. Carol Edwards own daughter, Julie Boselly and her family, came to paint. Julie’s mom was the best example of a “Community Builder” in the early days of Woodinville. Thanks to her we have the annual Woodinville Community Parade, the Woodinville Weekly, the Woodinville Chamber, and more. Carol helped make the adorable basset hound a part of Woodinville’s charm and community symbol.

One of the gentlemen who came to paint shared that he had lived in Woodinville for 40 years and had never participated in an event like this. This was the first time that the artist, who designed the murals, had ever created a mural for an entire community to paint.

On Saturday, March 31, 2018 from 4-6:30 p.m., the city will celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the City of Woodinville, and present the video made during the making of the murals. Everyone in the community is invited to this celebration at the Hollywood Schoolhouse.

Sincerest thanks goes to the city of Woodinville’s staff who organized this event and made it easy for so many people to contribute.

Members of Woodinville Rotary, Division 9 Flooring, and The Woodinville Weekly, joined the community in a "paint-by-numbers" art project. (Staff photo)