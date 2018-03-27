Cascadia College student volunteers provide free tax help 27 Mar 2018 09:21

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Now through April 19, 2018, Cascadia College students are providing free tax filing services at locations throughout King County. The students are part of a program that helps more than 20,000 low income families and individuals in our community that need assistance filing their tax returns.

The students volunteering with United Way’s tax campaign attend two full days of tax training and commit to volunteering once a week for four hours during tax season. Volunteers on average bring $30,000 back to the community gained via refunds, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other benefits.

“I’ve always wanted to learn more about taxes,” said Patrick Wall, Kenmore resident and business major at Cascadia College. “Plus, I’m giving back while learning.” Patrick hopes to graduate from Cascadia this spring and transfer to Central Washington University to earn his bachelor’s degree in accounting.

Julia Kozak, Bothell resident, said, “It’s an opportunity to learn more about business and learn from other people. It makes our community better for everyone.” Julia plans to graduate from Cascadia in the spring with an associate degree in business.

United Way’s free tax preparation campaign is designed for people who make less than $66,000 per year. The in-person service is free and no appointment is needed at the 30 locations throughout King County.

For Bao Anh Nguyen, a Bothell resident who plans to get her bachelor’s degree in business, the experience has been invaluable. “The University of Washington Bothell likes to see this experience from transfer students,” she said. “Volunteering is good for my resume.”

Students who volunteer gain practical work experience, networking skills and bring value to the community by participating. They can also receive letters of recommendation which will make them more attractive to future employers.