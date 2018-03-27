Acknowledging Sammamish River Stewards 27 Mar 2018 09:47

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Recently, the services of Diane Nelson, Pam Silimperi, and Jack Lockhart were recognized by the city.

The City Council has enjoyed a long tenure with the volunteers they have come to recognize as the Sammamish River Stewards. Jack, Pam and Diane devoted nearly 20 years of restoring and maintaining native vegetation along the banks of the Sammamish River and Little Bear Creek locations.

Through a partnership with the city of Woodinville, they worked with many volunteers who would show up for a couple of hours once a month on Saturday to work along the Sammamish Trail near Wilmot and Woodin Creek Parks. They also supported many large events the city hosted, providing an educational and environmental experience for the city's businesses and school programs.

The Sammamish River Stewards gave abundantly of their time and talent to train other volunteers in the techniques needed for successful restoration.

During their tenure, the city was the beneficiary of a well-cared for trail system as it passed through the Woodin Creek and Wilmot Parks on its way to destinations north and south. Also by removing invasive plants along the river trail, it created a better habitat for the many birds, fish and animals who call the area their home.

King County, which oversees the many trail systems in our area, asked that they be granted the opportunity to bring the Stewards into their program. They would continue the Stewardship program, but also broaden the available opportunities to other parks under the county’s umbrella. The opportunity was too great to pass up.

As we pass the torch to King County Parks, we celebrate the trail system that we now enjoy as a result of their effort and stewardship. Thank you for your care and nurturing.