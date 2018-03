DeYoung Park groundbreaking 27 Mar 2018 09:49

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

The city is underway with the work to update DeYoung Park, located across from Molbak’s, and hosted the groundbreaking ceremony last Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Above is a rendering of the finished park. Work is anticipated to be completed in mid- to late July of this year. Working with a consultant, the City Council approved a design that will transform a dark, unused park into a beautiful centerpiece for downtown Woodinville at an overall cost of $800,000. Updates on the progress of this work will be provided on the city’s website at www.ci.woodinville.wa.us.

The City Council, staff, and members of the Parks and Recreation Commission were on hand to formally begin the construction process.