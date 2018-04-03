Northshore Schools place in top 3 in State at HOSA
- Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff
Please congratulate the following students for their success in Washington State HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) competition, which was held in Spokane, Wash. on March 15 - 17, 2018. Woodinville High School HOSA chapter participated with a team of 27 students, with every student being placed in a top ten in a state. Ten students placed in top five in Washington State in corresponding events. Seven students are qualified for International HOSA Conference in Dallas, Texas in June 2018.
Oksana Koval – 1st place in Nursing Assisting and 4th in CPR/First Aid
Kaelyn Wescott – 1st place in Healthy Life Style
Kayla Low – 1st place in Medical Terminology
Mikklo Campos – 1st place in Life Support
Hannah Bauer – 1st place in Pathophysiology
Elizabeth Guarino – 2nd place in Medical Photography
Madeline Thorne – 2nd in Clinical Specialty and 3rd in Nursing Assisting
Laina Emeric – 4th in CPR/First Aid
Nate Zubin – 4th place in Prepared Speaking
Abbey Nelson – 5th place in Medical Reading
