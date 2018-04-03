Northshore Schools place in top 3 in State at HOSA 03 Apr 2018 04:38

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Please congratulate the following students for their success in Washington State HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) competition, which was held in Spokane, Wash. on March 15 - 17, 2018. Woodinville High School HOSA chapter participated with a team of 27 students, with every student being placed in a top ten in a state. Ten students placed in top five in Washington State in corresponding events. Seven students are qualified for International HOSA Conference in Dallas, Texas in June 2018.

(Courtesy photo)

Oksana Koval – 1st place in Nursing Assisting and 4th in CPR/First Aid

Kaelyn Wescott – 1st place in Healthy Life Style

Kayla Low – 1st place in Medical Terminology

Mikklo Campos – 1st place in Life Support

Hannah Bauer – 1st place in Pathophysiology

Elizabeth Guarino – 2nd place in Medical Photography

Madeline Thorne – 2nd in Clinical Specialty and 3rd in Nursing Assisting

Laina Emeric – 4th in CPR/First Aid

Nate Zubin – 4th place in Prepared Speaking

Abbey Nelson – 5th place in Medical Reading