Three Woodinville Robotics Teams Head to World Championships 24 Apr 2018 05:23

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Three local robotics teams are heading to the robotics World Championships. Swerve Robotics is a non-profit youth robotics club based in Woodinville that has six teams, three of which are high school aged teams. Those high school aged teams are: team 417, S.K.I.D. (Space Koalas In Disguise); team 6220, Centripetal; and, team 8923, Perpetual Velocity. The teams are comprised of 24 students attending Woodinville, North Creek and Inglemoor High Schools, with several kids involved in the running start program and, some are home-schooled. All live in the greater Woodinville, Bothell, Kirkland, Redmond areas.

Team 417, S.K.I.D. (Space Koalas In Disguise) - Back row: Curtis Geffner, Leonard Shin, Slater Kovacs-Szabo, Flynn Duniho; Front row: Madeline Nguyen, Danielle Morris, Samantha Hordyk; not pictured; Sonja Marcus. Team S.K.I.D and Perpetual Velocity recently finished competing at the FIRST Tech Challenge (“FTC”) West Super-Regional competition held this year in Spokane, Wash., which was made up of 72 teams from 14 different states, all vying for the opportunity to move on to the World Championships. The Centripetal team had competed the prior month in Victoria, B.C. and, after winning there, was the only team from Victoria to move directly on to the World Championships. Each one of these teams has, in prior years, qualified for and competed at the FTC World Championship but, this year was different. For the first time ever, all three of Swerve’s high school aged teams are simultaneously going to the FTC World Championship competition, held in Houston, Texas this month.

With over 5,000 active FTC teams world-wide, the privilege and honor of being three of 128 teams from around the world to qualify and complete at the Houston World Championship, is not lost on the students. Each team has worked countless hours to design, build, program and continuously improve their robots throughout the robotics season to compete at the FTC World Championships.

The student are: Samantha Hordyk, Leonard Shin, Danielle Morris, Sonja Marcus, Slater Kovacs-Szabo, Curtis Geffner, Flynn Duniho, Madeline Nguyen, Ian Burnett, Aiden Redmond, Mridula Venkatesan, Samantha Schatz, Nikolai Dotsenko, Kirk Johnson, Ethan Kam, Cole Welch, Tejas Lotay, Coleson Oliver, Ben Arn, Zack Dooley, Justin Nguyen, Yeeshouw Wang, Dominic Lena and Evan Jones.

For more information on robotics, for children and teens in Washington state please check out the FIRSTwa.org website. For more information on Swerve Robotics please see their website at SWERVErobotics.org. If you’re interested in donating to Swerve Robotics, the nonprofit organization is always happy to accept any donations, to continue to provide its support and assist with the development of the children in our communities with their interest in robotics.

Team 6220, Centripetal: Ethan Kam, Nikolai Dotsenko, Ian Burnett, Mridula Venkatesan, Samantha Schatz, Cole Welch, Aiden Redmond; not pictured Kirk Johnson. Team 8923, Perpetual Velocity:Back row; Evan Jones, Tejas Lotay, Coleson Oliver, Zack Dooley Middle row; Justin Nguyen, Yeeshouw Wang, Dominic Lena Front row; Ben Arn.