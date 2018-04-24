Old Woodinville Schoolhouse & Civic Campus Project Update 24 Apr 2018 05:40

Written by David B. Clark

Woodinville City Council’s meeting began when Mayor Bernie Talmas announced that he had signed a proclamation on April 17 declaring April 21 Arbor Day. He urged the city’s residents to help celebrate the woods, the wonder, and the trees that allow Woodinville the character it cherishes. The trees have always held importance to the community and fittingly provided a natural segue into the sole Business Item of the evening: a Study Session with the Woodinville

Civic Campus Partnership (WCCP) for the Old Woodinville Schoolhouse and the Civic Campus Project.

The WCCP arrived with key members of their operation to explain their updates to council and interested residents. “We’ve made a tremendous amount of progress with the project and the community,” began Kelly Price, President of Mainstreet Property Group LLC and key figure in this major development. He continued when he explained that the team had been meeting weekly and speaking almost every day about the Civic Center and Old Schoolhouse project to help assure the community’s vision was brought to fruition. Price went on to describe the overall shape and structure of the project noting that the setting will sit higher than the adjacent sport fields allowing opportunities for an attractive retail entrance. Price, his colleague Kim Foust, their architecture and urban design partners continued to elaborate on the project to provide context and detail to Council.

The City Council had set specific goals for the Civic Campus project months ago and the teams, down to the materials and even those pulled from inspiration drawn from Council, has proven accurate and robust. The commitments that council required were numerous yet their specificity drove the creative teams to present what they had. A community gathering place was essential. The Old Woodinville Schoolhouse would go through a needed renovation. The project’s scope fully encompassed a Woodinville that is modern while true to its natural roots, its heritage, and promotes the kind of growth and social atmospheres a productive and blossoming new generation of individuals and families will require to live happy, social lives. Always important, the project was presented to be financially feasible for developers and ensured a relatively low amount of risk for the city itself.

Landscape Architect Brian Bishop went through the presentation highlighting some open spaces, the retail plaza, and some other crucial placemaking opportunities. Bishop explained how the “Woodinville Stroll” will provide access to the YMCA while also providing a primary access point to the Civic Center from the west. He went on seemingly mirroring the sentiments of Arbor Day when he described an idea the committee had spawned: an interactive forest element. When city council asked how large this potential space could be Price posited that it would likely be around 2,600 square feet. When the team elaborated later in the presentation, they focused on this element stating that they wanted it to affect “all five senses” and give people a reason to come back to the Civic Campus.

The WCCP’s Urban Designer spoke on the community and social spaces. He sited how similar areas have had success with community involvement when they feature installations that foster creativity. He referenced a community chalk wall where children and adults alike could come and draw or write together, creating artistic, community culture.

The council brought forth the necessity of an inspirational interior to the Old Woodinville Schoolhouse stressing that despite what it may be transformed into, it must retain the historical character that has made it so intrinsic to Woodinville.

WCCP responded that the interior of the schoolhouse has amazing windows and brick and that they envision the schoolhouse acting as a central piece to the retail and/or food-oriented core of the entire project. Price added that the schoolhouse is the “retail heartbeat to this project.”

The Council will discuss some of the intricacies of this project on their next meeting May 1. The entire community is always encouraged to attend.