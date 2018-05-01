Mixed Reactions to Bothell’s Main Street Enhancement Project 01 May 2018 04:57

Written by By Emily Gilbert, UW News Lab Student Journalist

The community came out to celebrate the opening of Bothell’s revitalized Main Street last Saturday, although reactions to the project from some downtown businesses were mixed for some of its design elements and construction delay.

The street has been under construction since April 2017 as part of Bothell’s Main Street Enhancement Project. City officials said plans for these updates have been in the works for almost a decade.

The view from the north end of Main Street. The city installed 80 removable metal posts that separate flexible use parking spaces from the sidewalk. The city hopes that the parking spaces will be used for outdoor dining when not occupied by cars. (Photo by Emily Gilbert) The city started planning for the Main Street updates in 2009, but the plans were put on hold as the area around Bothell Crossroads was developed. Those plans were revisited after a fire in 2016 drew attention to the downtown area and spurred the plan into action.

The project spans two city blocks. The work included a complete reconfiguration to make the street straight, to add a curbless sidewalk, and to install signs, planter boxes, a water main, a storm sewer and street lighting.

The city says that the curbless sidewalks will make it easier for people to walk along the street. The project also carves out parking spaces along the sidewalks, which the city hopes could provide places for outdoor dining when cars aren’t parked in them. The parking spaces are between the planter boxes, and removable metal posts line one side. The metal posts serve as the barrier from the street to the sidewalk.

The project cost $5.8 million, which was funded in part by a grant from the State Transportation Improvement Board.

Although many in the community are happy to have most of the construction done, some business owners have concerns about the project.

Santo Roman, owner of Rain City Wines, said the tight-knit business community on Main Street discussed the enhancement project plans after the fire in 2016. He said businesses knew the project would impact them but that the updates were needed.

This mural of Main Street in Bothell shows how far the city has come. The mural is by artists Pat Benson and Pat Pierce. (Photo by Emily Gilbert) “It was an older infrastructure that needed to be updated,” Roman said.

However, he criticized the new parallel parking spots and planter boxes. “Every morning we hear people hitting the planter boxes,” he said. “They’re so large.”

Across the street from Rain City Wines, Rachman Cantrell owner of Bothell Jewelers & Collectibles also expressed concern over the new parking spots. Cantrell has been in business for more than 30 years.

“Well for one thing, the parking is terrible,” Cantrell said. “I was watching someone yesterday who was blocking traffic,” he said of a driver attempting to parallel park, who eventually drove gave up and drove away. “It’s not an improvement over what was here before,” he added.

A couple stores down from Cantrell’s business, Brad Weber, assistant manager of Music & Arts, said he liked the updates but also had some safety concerns.

“I think it’s pretty good,” he said of the updates as a whole. “It still has the same mood as it did before, but it’s just cleaner.”

One worry he has is the lack of curb cuts. “We definitely have people parking on the sidewalks,” he said.

He said he was especially concerned about the safety of those walking on the sidewalk after a driver had intentionally hit people crossing the street earlier this month. He pointed to the Karate studio across the street and said he was particularly worried about the kids who come to Music & Arts after Karate practice.

All three men criticized the delay in work. Barbara Ramey, a communications officer for the city, explained, “We had offered the contractor an incentive if they could complete the project by November 2017. They weren’t able to do that,” she said in an email.

Eve Livingston with the Chamber was at the Saturday celebration and said, “We’re happy it’s done. It took longer, as it always does. Everybody hung in there together.”

Of the new parking spaces she added, “I think people are going to get used to them.”

With Main Street construction now complete, Bothell is ready for the future.