Cougars at the Northwest Stream Center on May 17th 01 May 2018 04:57

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Spring has sprung and hiking season has just begun. Remember, when you are out in the deep forest, you are in cougar country. More than likely you won’t see our native mountain lions, but they will be seeing you! To get you ready for your next excursion into the forest, the Adopt A Stream Foundation and Snohomish County Parks presents "Cougars" 7 p.m. Thursday, May 17, at the Northwest Stream Center in Mc Collum Park, 600-128th Street SE, Everett, WA 98208. Reservations are required by calling 425-316-8592; $5 Adopt A Stream Foundation members, $7 non-members. Cougars is geared for 5th graders to old-timers.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Cougar Scientist Brian Kertson will be the star of the show. He recently gained notoriety for capturing and radio collaring a 197lb cougar in March. At the Northwest Stream Center, Brian will be conducting an entertaining and very enlightening lecture on cougar ecology, behavior, and management. At this event, you will learn how to identify cougar signs in the woods and how to co-exist with cougars where you live and play. Brian is a great teacher for young and old.

Cougars are the apex predator of the Pacific NW forests. Solitary and secretive, these big cats are often shrouded in mystery, mythology, and misinformation. Brian will dispel all the myths. During this presentation you will learn everything you ever wanted to know about cougars: how big they get, how many kittens they have, how long they live in the wild, favorite foods, habitat requirements, whether or not cougars really move around in the suburbs....and much more.

