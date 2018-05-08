Team wins UW Distinguished Staff Award 08 May 2018 04:36

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

The team that led development of the new UW Bothell Cascadia College Campus Master Plan has won a 2018 University of Washington Distinguished Staff Award, the highest staff honor at the University. It’s the first time in 15 years one of the awards has gone to UW Bothell staff.

(Courtesy photo) While many worked on the Campus Master Plan, the core team included two staff from UW Bothell Planning and Administration: Kelly Snyder, assistant vice chancellor of government and community relations; and Amy Van Dyke, director of physical planning and space management. Two other members of the team were from the UW Seattle campus: Kristine Kenney, university landscape architect and director of campus design; and Julie Blakeslee, environmental and land use planner. The team also included Meagan Walker, Cascadia College's vice president of college relations and advancement.

The master plan to guide development of the campus for the next 20 years took effect in January after approval by Cascadia trustees, UW regents and the Bothell City Council.