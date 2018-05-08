KC Council awards Terry Lavender MLK Medal of Distinguished Service 08 May 2018 05:17

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Three decades ago, Terry Lavender successfully protected a fragile Bear Creek wetland from development in Woodinville. Since that activism, Terry has been an advocate for open space and land conservation. The Metropolitan King County Council today recognized Lavender’s work by presenting her with the Martin Luther King, Jr. Medal of Distinguished Service.

KC Councilmember Rod Dembowski with award recipient Terry Lavender. (Courtesy photo)“Because of Terry’s dedication to conservation and preservation, future generations will be able to access green space and wildlife will continue to have natural habitat in King County” said King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski, who nominated Lavender for the award. “Her volunteerism and environmental stewardship is an example to all of us for how to give back and make positive change in our community.”

Following her effort to preserve natural habitat at Bear Creek, Lavender began working on the 1989 Open Space Bond implementation committee in 1992, worked on Waterways 2000 and the 1993 Conservation Futers Tax (CFT) bond in the mid-1990s, and has served on the Conservation Futures Citizen Oversight Committee for nearly two decades. Under her guidance and leadership, CFT has contributed to the conservation of more than 120,000 acres of land in over 350 projects, allocating over 300 million dollars.

Lavender has attended more than 200 CFT committee meetings and field trips, in addition to more than 200 meetings associated with other conservation efforts in King County. Lavender also serves on the Land Conservation Advisory Group and Water Resource Inventory Area 8 Steering Committee (WRIA 8).

The MLK Medal of Distinguished Service recognizes those who have gone above and beyond in their efforts to make a difference in communities across King County in answer to Dr. King’s question: “What are you doing for others?”