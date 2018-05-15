North Creek DECA Participates Earn Recognition as #1 New Chapter 15 May 2018 05:46

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

North Creek High School DECA students recently participated in the prestigious International Career Development Conference (ICDC) in Atlanta, competing in five events and attending DECA’s “Ignite” leadership academy. Two North Creek students earned recognition for their competition performances:

Shea Hoogerwerf - Top-10 finalist, Principles of Marketing

Deepthi Chandra - Top-10 score for Buying & Merchandising Team Decision Making event cluster exam

Also during the conference, DECA, Inc. recognized North Creek’s strong student, parent, and volunteer involvement by awarding the school’s DECA chapter with a first place ranking among new chapters for the 2017-2018 school year.

To qualify for ICDC, North Creek DECA students had to advance through two rounds of competition, including an area competition in January and the state competition in March, which included students from more than 140 high schools from throughout Washington. In addition to the instruction they received through their Marketing Education courses, North Creek DECA students prepared for competition by participating in workshops, mock competitions, and other activities.