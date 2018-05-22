2nd Annual Lions Friends and Family Park Clean up 22 May 2018 05:25

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

On March 28 & 29, the Woodinville Lions had our Annual Spring Clean up with Neighbors, Friends and our chartered Scouts, from VOA scout crew 606. We cut brush (Scotch Broom, and Blackberries) and performed general maintenance projects at the park. One project was to refinish the picnic tables.

Part of the crew. LtoR in yellow vests King Lion Al Deskiewicz, Marlene Cartmell, Ramona and Frank Moffet, Herb Cartmell, and our Scout Crew. (Lion Jim Burdon not shown.) (Courtesy photos) Over 30 people showed up to help on a very wet day by cutting brush and hauling it to the dumpster that Waste Management donated for us to use. We ended up loading 2.4 tons of well tamped brush into the dumpster, over 118 service hours were recorded, and a lot of wet gloves.

A special thanks to Kelli Owen, a neighbor that helped spread the word and arranged for the donated dumpster.

Snohomish County donated the sealer for the picnic tables and the scouts sanded and applied the stain on five of the nine tables.

The Lions are providing pizza a their next meeting.

For more information regarding the Woodinville Lions Club, or helping with the Miner’s County park project contact Herb Cartmell, secretary of the Woodinville Lions at 425-318-9477.

Venturing Scout Troop: a VOA (Venturing group) which is co-ed, and open to all youth from 14-20 years of age. Their emphasis is Adventure outings, Leadership and Community Service. They have volunteered to participate our projects and the Corn Booth this year.

Lions Herb and Frank are the representatives for the club and will attended their parents planning meetings.

Miner’s County Park is a small 12 acre neighborhood park in Snohomish County, located on 228th St. SE and 45th Ave. SE. Here we will have some of the largest plantings of native plants, as well as retaining some of the natural meadows, a water feature, playground, covered picnic area and restrooms, all designed to be accessed by wheelchairs or other physical limitations. Designated as a sensory park it will incorporate features for the sight impaired as well as others that are physically challenged. The water feature for instance will have small fountain and waterfall which creates sound, and is accessible via a wheelchair. Even the Playground play equipment will be accessible and usable for those with disabilities.