Celebrate Flag Day at 21 Acres June 14th 12 Jun 2018 05:35

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Flag Day is an important part of American History, although it is often overshadowed by Independence Day. June 14th commemorates the day Congress passed the First Flag Act, which adopted the stars and stripes as our national flag in 1777, and in 1949, President Harry Truman signed an act of Congress designating the day as National Flag Day.

Please join us in recognizing and celebrating National Flag Day on Thursday, June 14th at 9:45 a.m. We’ll meet at the flag pole where members of the 21 Acres staff who are veterans, along with any community veterans who wish to join and help, will raise the flag. There will be a short reading and reflection; anyone who wishes to share a story of their service, or what the flag means to them, will be invited to do so. Refreshments will be served on the terrace.

21 Acres inspires action to solve climate challenges by learning as a community to grow, eat and live sustainably. The campus, open Tuesdays through Saturdays, is located at 13701 NE 171st Street in Woodinville. Visit 21 acres.org or follow 21 Acres on social media – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – for updates on events and activities. For more information, e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 425-481-1500.