Graduating Classes of 2018 19 Jun 2018 07:50

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

The Woodinville Weekly would like to congratulate all of the area high school graduates!

Here's a recap of the Class of 2018 high schools in the Northshore School District.

Bothell High School - 511 graduates

Valedictorians: Kyrie Dowling, Nolan Hendrickson, Mozes Jacobs, Madeline Seidel, Michaela Ehlers and Ryan Moore

Salutatorians: Maggie Lai, Lauren Macey, Alyssa Morris, Cassandra Duong, Yunsung (David) Lee and Marissa Dickgieser

$2,392.150 in scholarships

Inglemoor High School - 427 graduates

Valedictorians: Kaja Aagaard, Kaylea Agate, Ewan Brown, Jerry Cao, Kyle Haining, Alexandra Haworth, Seung Yeon Lee, Andrew Nguyen, Katie Orr and Victor Wu

Salutatorian: Ethan Huang

$2,900,000 in scholarships

Woodinville High School - 434 graduates

Valedictorians: Ryan Richard Check, Alexa Lauren Dietz, Abigail Jo Ellis, Kira Nicole Fontana, Tori Elizabeth Harding, Stella Baker Haynes Kiehn, Gal Lapid, Angelus Taisiya McNally, Andrew Carter Ng, Janett Ramirez Sevilla, Megan Elizabeth Rodgers, Alicia Yaeko Sasaki, Matthew Alan Schramm, Matthew Allen Thompson, Sean Michael Thompson and Karoline Miyoshi Wucherer

Salutatorian: Alena Devi Coomar

$6,141,530 in scholarships

SAS (Secondary Academy for Success) - 50 graduates

Student speakers (no valedictorian): Jackson Norman, Derek Webster, Zaya Ortiz, Ashley Kincaid and Joshua Sims

$54,900 in scholarships

Northshore Networks - 32 graduates

Valedictorian: Elliot Austin

Salutatorian: Sarah Hill

*no scholarship money reported

NORTHWEST LIBERTY SCHOOL

Graduating in August are eight students from Northwest Liberty School.

Note: The Woodinville Weekly attempted to gather similar information as above from the other high schools in our readership area but requests went unanswered.