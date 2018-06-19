Northshore’s 5th Annual Care Day to be held June 29th 19 Jun 2018 07:55

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Families experiencing poverty or challenges are invited to attend a gathering of over 70 local nonprofits and social service providers at Northshore Middle School June 29th from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Care Day.

“Care Day is a neighborhood response to the real poverty and need that our neighbors are facing.” Said Tim King Event Founder. “It all started in 2014 with a group of concerned citizens who saw that the overall affluence of North King County masked the real poverty and struggle that families in their own neighborhoods faced every day. Their response was to partner with local schools and service agencies to organize a day - Care Day - in which their neighbors in need could easily access many services in one place, all at once.”

Care Day is a one-day resource event where guests will enjoy a hot meal and access free health services (medical, dental, vision, hearing), haircuts, groceries, shoes, government agencies, employment assistance, housing assistance, and much more. Over 70 local human service organizations, churches, schools districts, business associations, and cities including: Northshore School District, DSHS, Medical Teams International, Molina Healthcare, Hopelink, Friends of Youth, King County Bar Association, 2-1-1, Kindering, King County Libraries, Bothell Rotary, Woodinville Lions, Northshore YMCA, Northshore Senior will be participating this year.

To learn more or signup to volunteer, please visit www.CareDay.net.