Sammamish Valley Fall Harvest Celebration - Sept 21-23

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Celebrate the season by exploring the beautiful Sammamish Valley during the annual Fall Harvest Celebration. Visit farms and businesses to enjoy food and farm demonstrations; chat with a farmer; enjoy farm inspired art and kid activities. You’ll find a variety of activities that celebrate the fall harvest throughout the weekend, September 21st to 23rd: learn about local farms; sample freshly pressed apple cider; taste farm-fresh food and local wine; dig in some soil or just enjoy a peaceful, crisp walk in a farm field.

Each location has its own schedule of events during the Celebration. All ages are welcome and most activities are free. Visit sammamishvalley.org for more information, links and individual schedules on what's planned. Participating farms and businesses include: 21 Acres, Gathering Fabric Quilt Shop, Off the Branch Farm, Molbak's garden + home, Viva Farms/SAgE Student Farm, Sammamish Valley Farm, Sammamish Valley Grange, Tonnemaker Valley Farm, Woodinville Arts Alliance and Woodinville Crop Walk for Hunger. This year's celebration includes some highlights: 'Autumn at the Farm' at 21 Acres on Saturday, September 22nd; Molbak's celebrates with 'Local Roots and the Glass Pumpkin Patch' also on Saturday, the 22nd; the Sammamish Valley Farm and Grange will have a 100 year-old apple press along the River Trail Saturday, the 22nd; and, Tonnemaker's will have their annual cider pressing along with pepper roasting on Sunday, the 23rd.

The Sammamish Valley Alliance (SVA) has been working in the Valley for several years with a dedicated group of farmers and business owners to enrich the public’s knowledge regarding local, sustainable, small-farm agriculture. Sammamish Valley Celebrations, presented by SVA with support from the King County CSA program, Olympic Nursery, Inc. and the Woodinville Weekly, is a series of seasonal events held in the spring, summer and fall, created to share the natural beauty of the valley with friends, neighbors, the community and visitors.

For more information about Sammamish Valley Celebrations, contact Tom Quigley, Sammamish Valley Alliance President, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 206-850-2643.