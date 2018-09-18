Local Lifeguard Rescues Student at Lake Washington

Shawna Howard, graduate of Bothell High School and swim instructor at McMenamins Northshore Pool, was jet skiing with her Dad, Steve Howard, on Lake Washington on September 7th when a small boat outside of the UW Canoe facility called her over. There was a UW Korean exchange student in the water after their canoe overturned in the water. The second canoe had already taken in two of the students in their canoe and had no room for the remaining student who could not swim. Shawna effected a "Jet Ski" rescue until the UW rescue boat could arrive several minutes later.