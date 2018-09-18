Traffic?#!@ Road Construction?#!@ 18 Sep 2018 06:16

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

As many of you know (if you've kept up to date on the Woodinville City Council stories we've published over the past year), there are a number of road construction projects within the City of Woodinville.

These projects (unfortunately) impact traffic AND when there is traffic it definitely has an effect on everyone's mood!

The roundabout project on NE 171st has been a cause of some heartburn for a few local residents and we thought we should provide an update.

First we should note that part of the delay in work was due to the Local 302 strike of the Western Washington members of the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) that ended on Friday, September 7, 2018.

From the City of Woodinville - here is the update as of September 13, 2018:

171ST STREET URBAN PARKWAY

Project Description: NE 171st Street Urban Parkway is a road diet project consisting of the construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of 133rd Avenue NE and NE 171st Street. Work also includes two culvert replacements, hot mix asphalt overlay, planning, signal improvements, illumination, drainage improvements, water main relocation, cement concrete curb and gutter, cement concrete sidewalks, curb ramp replacement, traffic control, pavement markings, signing, landscaping, and irrigation.

Project Start Date – April 23, 2018

Project Duration – mid April 2018 to Spring 2019

TRAFFIC IMPACTS (Subject to Change)

Visit the news page of the City of Woodinville's website for future updates at http://www.ci.woodinville.wa.us/News/NewsItemDetail.asp?RecordKey=3714