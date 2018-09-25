Success in Smiles at the 2018 Evergreen State Fair 25 Sep 2018 07:48

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

The 110th Evergreen State Fair concluded on Labor Day, reaching their third highest attendance in Fair history with 346,045 visitors.

Success isn’t always measured in record breaking numbers of people says Fair Manager, Hal Gausman. “We look at the number of smiles and memories created here to judge if it was a good Fair, and we had a great year.”

Goat yoga (courtesy photo) Time honored traditions as well as new additions brought smiles to the faces of kids and adults alike at the Fair this year. Thousands of Fair goers gathered around the Great American Duck Races, which was brand new to the Fair this year, with twelve lucky people at each Duck Race receiving the opportunity to race a real duck for themselves. The second annual Morning of Dreams opened the Fair early on August 29th to nearly 500 people so they could experience the Fair in a calmer setting. Many Morning of Dreams participants also enjoyed stopping to watch the Fair’s inaugural Goat Yoga experience that same morning. Also new to the Fair, Mimi’s Sweet Art excited taste buds and imaginations alike with their creation of bunny, duck and bear shaped cotton candy art.

Snohomish County’s Evergreen State Fair continues to look for ways to give back to the community. This year a few of those ways included:

·The Opening Day canned Food Drive provided 29,710 pounds of food to the Snohomish County Food Bank Coalition.

·2,986 Armed Forces, First Responders, and their dependents participated in receiving Free Gate Admission on Heroes Day (August 31) (ages 6-89).

·Approximately 50 tons of garbage were diverted from the landfill because of the compost and recycling programs in place. That’s the equivalent of saving 858 trees and 350,000 gallons of water!

·The Dollar Up for Oso campaign raised $8,724.81 to help fund a permanent Oso Slide Memorial.

·The Tough Enough to Wear Pink Rodeo raised $861.75 for the American Cancer Society.

·The “Pass the Boot” campaign at the Rodeo Finals raised $1,555 for the Justin Boots Cowboy Crisis Fund.

The Evergreen State Fair would like to thank all those who came out this year and the unwavering support of local agriculture, education, and fun, inclusive community experiences for all. The Fair team is already underway planning a very special 2019 Evergreen State Fair.